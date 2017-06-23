Pages Navigation Menu

Player at BitStarz Lands a $112.4k Win

Posted on Jun 23, 2017

An evening of intense playing turned fortunate for a player, as he bagged a whopping $112,400 win from his online bets. The crazy outcome took place at BitStarz, one of the leading online Bitcoin casinos, in one of their games. Amatic, as the group of games is titled, has been credited for resulting massive wins … Continue reading Player at BitStarz Lands a $112.4k Win

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

