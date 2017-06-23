Player at BitStarz Lands a $112.4k Win

An evening of intense playing turned fortunate for a player, as he bagged a whopping $112,400 win from his online bets. The crazy outcome took place at BitStarz, one of the leading online Bitcoin casinos, in one of their games. Amatic, as the group of games is titled, has been credited for resulting massive wins … Continue reading Player at BitStarz Lands a $112.4k Win

The post Player at BitStarz Lands a $112.4k Win appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

