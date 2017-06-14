Please Enjoy Snoop Dogg Narrating That Epic Planet Earth Snake / Iguana Battle [Video]

Unless you live under a rock, or perhaps on Galapagos Island where it was filmed, you’ve seen the famous Planet Earth snakes versus iguana footage.

What you might not have seen is Snoop Dogg’s take on the battle, something viewers of Jimmy Kimmel Live were treated to on Monday evening.

As part of his very popular Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg series, it’s time to watch this one unfold:

It’s worth noting that a petition to have Snoop narrate an entire series of Planet Earth racked up more than 65 000 signatures last year.

We’re good with Sir David for now, but who knows what the future holds.

