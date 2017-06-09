Please Enjoy This Interview With The Dude Who Played Barney For A Decade [Video]

It was early Saturday morning when the purple dinosaur first appeared on television screens across South Africa.

If I missed an episode I would be super bleak – but the video below has made up for all those times I felt disappointed with my poor life choices of sleeping in.

You see, Tech Insider found the man who played Barney for 10 years and did a little video interview with him.

But what exactly did he have to do to get the part, and what is he doing now?

Well, David Joyner answered all of those questions and even went into some really weird details as well, like how being clairvoyant got him the job, how he walked around his apartment blind, and how he studied tantra at the age of 19, hence the I love you, you love me song.

Awkward? Weirdly, not at all, he’s just highly entertaining.

Over to Joyner:

Yeah, I am just as shocked as you.

Happy weekend everyone!*

*Said in an uplifting Barney voice.

[source:huffingtonpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

