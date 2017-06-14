Poaching arrests highlight rise in rhino killings

Times LIVE

The rhino death toll in KZN has risen sharply to 119 for this year alone. File photo. Image by: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / REUTERS. Fifty people have been arrested in the past two months in anti-poaching operations‚ officials said‚ raising concerns about the …

Suspects' shirts 'drenched in blood' Independent Online



all 3 news articles »