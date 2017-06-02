Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pogba tipped to replace Rooney as Manchester United captain – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Pogba tipped to replace Rooney as Manchester United captain
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Manchester United player, Bryan Robson, has said Paul Pogba will be a perfect replacement as new captain, if Wayne Rooney leaves this summer. Rooney could potentially play at Old Trafford for the last time this Sunday, when he features in
Robson: Arsenal's Alexis Man Utd's 'type'ESPN FC
Former Manchester United captain urges club to sign Alexis Sanchez as Jose Mourinho targets three strikersThe Independent
Paul Pogba should be Man United captain, says Bryan RobsonDaily Mail
Daily Star –beIN SPORTS USA –Goal.com –Metro
all 22 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.