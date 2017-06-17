Police announce reward for officers

Two policemen who were killed by robbers during an attack on a branch of Zenith Bank in Imo State have been recommended for posthumous promotion, according to Police Commissioner Chris Ezike.

Ezike told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri that another policeman, Otu Attang, who survived the February 22, 2017 attack, would also be promoted with the deceased officers, Messrs Chukwudi Iboko and Sunday Agbo.

Four armed men on that day, trailed a man to the bank in Owerri, and in the process, attacked police officers attached to the place.

In the gun battle, the policemen killed one of the robbers identified as Ikechukwu Okpara, but lost Messrs Iboko and Agbo.

Ezike said the recommendation followed the huge sacrifice the three officers made to save the bank and its customers.

“The officers were gallant and showed serious commitment during the robbery attack. Nigeria Police Force cannot abandon them,” he said.

The commissioner also said the management of the bank had undertaken to offer scholarship to the children of the deceased officers.

He said three of the suspected armed robbers, Justice Ogbonna, Abiye Charles and Okechukwu Nwanegbo, who attacked the bank, had been arrested, adding that different types of arms were recovered from them.

The post Police announce reward for officers appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

