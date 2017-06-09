Police Arraign Man, 63, Over Alleged Manslaughter In Ogun

A 63-year-old driver, Nana Kwaku, who allegedly drove a vehicle in a dangerous manner and killed two persons, was on Friday charged before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

Kwaku, of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of manslaughter and reckless driving.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 30, at about 10.30 a.m. at Sokoto Road, Atan, Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused, being a driver of a Volkswagen Bus with registration number, KJA 528 XQ, drove the vehicle in a dangerous and reckless manner that resulted in the death of two persons, Fracis Age, 35, and Olayiwola Kehinde, 14.

He added that two other persons were still lying critically ill at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun.

Gbesi said that the offences contravened Sections 5, 6 (1) and 17 of the Federal Highway Act, Cap. 135, Revised Laws of the Federation, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. I. Adelaja, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties in like sum.

She ruled that the one of the sureties must be a community leader, within the court’s jurisdiction, while the others one should be gainfully employed.

The magistrate said that the sureties should submit four recent passport photographs to the court and show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 6, for hearing. (NAN)

