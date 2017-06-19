Police arraign varsity lecturer over N1.3m fraud

A university lecturer, Aliu Musa, who allegedly defrauded a businessman of N1.3 million, was on Monday brought before a Jos Magistrates’ Court. Musa, who works in the Department of Economics, Plateau State University, was charged with presenting himself as a property owner and defrauded a businessman, Usman Awatai, of money meant for rent payment.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

