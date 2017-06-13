Police Arraigns Alfa Over N8.5m Prayer Fraud

BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The police in Lagos yesterday arraigned a 45 years old Islamic teacher, Adeleke Isiaka before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding one Ismail Abdul of N8.5 million under the false pretence of conducting prayers for him.

Isiaka, popularly called Alfa, was arraigned before the court by men of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the police on a three count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Sylvester Azubuike informed the court that the accused committed the offence sometimes in March 2013, at Abdul Oladejo Avenue, Mokore Town Wawa bus stop, off Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Azubuike alleged that the accused person obtained the sum of 50,000 dollars (equivalent of N8.5 million) from Abdul.

The prosecutor further alleged that the money was obtained by inducement under false pretence of praying for Allah’s blessings on the money, to enable the complainant purchase two trucks and for business to be free from all encumbrances.

He said the representation was false as the accused bolted with the sum after it was obtained.

According to the police the offence is contrary to the provisions of sections 1(1) (a), and 8(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other fraud Related offences Act, Cap A6 Laws of the Federation, 2008.

And also the offence is contrary to the provisions of sections 390 (d) of the Criminal Code Act Cap C28 Laws of the Federation 2004.

The trial judge, Justice Muslim Hassan granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

The judge added that the surety must provide evidence of three years tax clearance.

He ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

The court had fixed September 15 for the commencement of trial.

