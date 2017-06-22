Police arrest 17 suspected motorbike thieves in Kano

Kano – The Police Comand in Kano State has arrested 17 people suspected to be attacking tricylists and stealing their machines in the Kano metropolis.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP. Magaji Majiya, made the announcement while parading the suspects on Thursday in Kano.

He said the arrest followed a special operation code named: ‘Shege Ka Fasa, targeting areas of operation of commercial motorcyclists in Kano City.

“As a result of the operation in Unguwa Uku, Hotoro, Hausawa Zoo, Gyadi-Gyadi and Bello Road, we were able to arrested some of the suspects.”

He said that among those captured include a notorious thief, who allegedly stole more than 100 motorcycles from schools, hospitals and other institutions.

“This notorious motorcycle thief (names withheld), uses master keys and other implements to perpetrate his act and so far he has stolen 100 motorcycles.”

The spokesman said that most of the arrested suspects had been attacking commercial tricyclists with dangerous weapons before dispossessing passengers of their handsets and other valuable.

Majiya said the operation would be continuous in order to rid the state of miscreants, who had been terrorising residents in recent times.

He said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabi’u Yusuf, had directed commanders to ensure effective patrol of their areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the activities of `Yan dabas’ or motorbike thieves has become a source of concern to many residents of Kano State in recent times. (NAN)

