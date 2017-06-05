Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, cultist in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and a cult kingpin in Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. DSP Jude Madu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) announced the arrest in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki. According to Madu, the suspected armed robbers hail from Amike village in Ezzamgbo. “The […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

