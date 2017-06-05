Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers in Kogi

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has arrested two suspected kidnappers, whose gang have been allegedly terrorising Kogi and its environs, the Commander, ACP Abba Kyari, has said.

Kyari, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Kyari said that following the Kidnapping of Alhaji Jibrin Idris, an Islamic Scholar in Enabo, Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi, on Feb. 2, police launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

He said that the effort was in response to the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris’s, directive to the IRT.

Kyari said that the Islamic scholar was subsequently released by his abductors after the payment of ransom.

“After about three months of unrelenting follow-up, the kidnappers escaped to Enugu State after collecting the ransom in February and realised that IRT was trailing them.

“They were arrested on May 29 in Ayingba, Kogi, and 9th Mile, Enugu State.’’

He said the suspects were a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old man from Ankpa in Kogi, who had confessed their involvement in the kidnapping of the chief imam at Enabo in Ankpa District.

“They mentioned two other gang members now at large. We are on their trail.

“We recovered the phone used for the ransom negotiation by the kidnappers, “ Kyari said.

