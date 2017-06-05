Police arrest 2 suspected Kogi based kidnappers

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has arrested two suspected kidnappers, whose gang have been allegedly terrorising Kogi and its environs, the Commander, ACP Abba Kyari, has said. Kyari, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday. Kyari said that following the Kidnapping of Alhaji Jibrin Idris, an Islamic Scholar in Enabo, Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi, on Feb.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

