Police arrest 2 suspects with IED materials in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa Police Command, on Friday announced the arrest of two men with a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia that the men were arrested in Loko Local Government Area of the state. He explained that an Ak-47 rifle and 21 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspects following raid on their location by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

