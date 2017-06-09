Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest 2 suspects with IED materials in Nasarawa

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Nasarawa Police Command, on Friday announced the arrest of two men with a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia that the men were arrested in Loko Local Government Area of the state. He explained that an Ak-47 rifle and 21 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspects following raid on their location by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.