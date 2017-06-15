Police arrest 28 suspects for cattle rustling, kidnapping, robbery others

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested 28 suspects for cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the arrest of the suspects in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the suspects are: Abubakar Ibrahim, 21, Basher Shauibu, 23, Obinna Ani,37, Kenneth Edeh, 35, Uchechukwu Anoada 36, Gyang Dabo, 29, Idris Idris, 30, Denis Salami, 33, Umar Mohammed, 60 and Isa Ibrahim.

Some others are Lawali Ibrahim, 45, Nasiru Abubakar, 42, Murtala Ado, 38, Ahmadu Sale, Muhammed Adamu, Muhammed Abubakar, Umra Ibrahim, Mohammed Umara.

He said the suspects were arrested at different locations across the country by the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad ( STS) and Technical Intelligence Unit ( TIU).

Moshood said items recovered from them include five AK 47 rifles, two locally made Baretta pistols, AK 47 live ammunition and cartridges.

Others are 18 locally-made rifles of different calibres, 27 rounds of live ammunition, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, five magazines and 50 cattle.

He explained that the suspected cattle rustler, kidnapper and notorious armed robber, Ali Bello, alias Zugange, was arrested on May 20 in Minna, Niger.

The spokesman said that the suspect confessed to be among the 17 robbery gang terrorising Niger, Kaduna state, Abuja and Kogi.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Moshood urged the public to always avail the police of useful and timely information for it to respond promptly to security issues.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrhaim Idris, had on Wednesday, deployed 500 special squad policemen to the Abuja-Kaduna road following ramapant cases of kidnapping on that route.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, World News and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

