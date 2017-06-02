Police Arrest 4 For Extra Judicial Killings In Bauchi

by Beatrice Gondyi,

Police Command in Bauchi State has arrested four persons suspected to be the syndicate who are alleged to be behind series of extra-judicial killings in the state.

This was disclosed by the commissioner of police, Garba Baba Umar while briefing newsmen in his office He explained that the suspects were, Adamu Abubakar, 52 years crowned as the leader of the gang; Muhammad Lawan, 52 years; Adamu Gambo, 38 years; and Mohammed Tukur, 50 years of Galambi village of the state.

The state police commissioner, Garba Baba Umar told the press in Bauchi on Thursday that one Musa Umaru, who the gang abducted with the intent to kill him extra-judiciously, was rescued by the operatives.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the same gang abducted and killed two persons, Tambaya Jauro and Adamu Musa at Miya village in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state”, Umar said.

The commissioner explained that the group usually takes the law into their hands, go to villages in hundreds and abduct their victims to unknown destinations and kill them extra-judiciously on mere allegation.

He said that it was as a result of the situation continuing unabated that the command set up a special team with the sole mandate to unravel the syndicate behind the dastardly acts with a view to bringing them to justice.

Commissioner Garba Umar stated that it’s in the efforts to further stem the tide of all forms of crime and criminality in Bauchi State that the command sustained its crime prevention operations.

Umar assured the people of the state that the Bauchi police command, under his watch, will do everything possible to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of citizens.

