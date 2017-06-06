Police arrest 4 suspects with 4,555 National ID cards

The police in Cross River on Monday arrested four suspected thieves for unlawful possession of 4,555 National Identity cards and 21 others who committed various offences, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, said. Inuwa, who made the development known when he addressed newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested by personnel of the Police Command in Cross on May 19. He said the suspected identity card thieves were arrested at a location on Eyo-Edem Street in Calabar following a tip-off.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

