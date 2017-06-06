Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest 4 suspects with 4,555 National ID cards

The police in Cross River on Monday arrested four suspected thieves for unlawful possession of 4,555 National Identity cards and 21 others who committed various offences, the Commissioner of Police,  Mr Hafiz Inuwa, said. Inuwa, who made the development known when he addressed  newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested by personnel of the Police Command in Cross on May 19. He said the suspected identity card thieves were arrested at a location on Eyo-Edem Street in Calabar following a tip-off.

