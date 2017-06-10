Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest 5 suspected armed robbers, car snatchers in Kano

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kano State Police Command said on Friday that it had arrested five suspected armed robbers and car snatchers in the state. The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Magaji Majiya disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano. He said the suspects were apprehended within the last one week, following a special operation during […]

