Police arrest 5 suspected armed robbers, car snatchers in Kano

The Kano State Police Command said on Friday that it had arrested five suspected armed robbers and car snatchers in the state. The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Magaji Majiya disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano. He said the suspects were apprehended within the last one week, following a special operation during […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

