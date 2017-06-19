Pages Navigation Menu

Police Arrest Dreaded Robber & Eiye Confraternity Cultist, Nurudeen Kazeem "Onyabo"

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Crime

He didn’t have the physique of a killer. If killers were tough guys, Nurudeen didn’t appear like one. Onyabo is frail, gentle, unassuming and almost easy going, but etched on his heart is a lethal instinct to kill, instill fears in others and rob.He is a dreaded guy. Small in stature as he appears, he was a torn in the flesh of many. He is well respected among those who recognise him as an Eiye

