Police Arrest Dreaded Robber & Eiye Confraternity Cultist, Nurudeen Kazeem "Onyabo"

He didn’t have the physique of a killer. If killers were tough guys, Nurudeen didn’t appear like one. Onyabo is frail, gentle, unassuming and almost easy going, but etched on his heart is a lethal instinct to kill, instill fears in others and rob.He is a dreaded guy. Small in stature as he appears, he was a torn in the flesh of many. He is well respected among those who recognise him as an Eiye

