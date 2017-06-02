Police arrest five over plans to rob Lagos banks

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on Friday announced the arrest of five suspected armed robbers who had planned to attack some banks in Lagos. The IRT Commander, ACP Abba Kyari, said the arrested suspects also participated in the killing of four policemen and an Army Captain in Ikorodu in April, this year. […]

The post Police arrest five over plans to rob Lagos banks appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

