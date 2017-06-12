Police arrest, parade billionaire kidnap kingping

NIGERIAN Police yesterday paraded the dreaded billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onuamadike aka Evans, who is the vicious leader of a highly organized kidnap for ransom syndicate and criminal gang terrorizing and responsible for several kidnap prominent Nigerians in Lagos State, including the Western, Eastern, South- South and some Northern States. Evans who is alleged to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

