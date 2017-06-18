Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest pastor for defiling, impregnating 11 year-old girl

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The operatives of Runuolumeni Police Divisional Headquarters in Obio/Akpor LGA  have arrested a Pentecostal pastor in Rivers State, Legitom Doctor, for defiling and impregnating an 11-year-old girl. The Pastor, who is the head of Greater Grace and Mercy Church in Rumuolumeni, had, on December 2016, allegedly forced his victim to bed and impregnated her. The …

The post Police arrest pastor for defiling, impregnating 11 year-old girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.