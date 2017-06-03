Police arrests 5 suspects for killing pregnant woman

Five suspects have been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command, for beating a pregnant woman to death for alleged witchcraft, the arrest was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr Moses Jitoboh. Jitoboh told newsmen in Yola on Saturday that the 32 year old woman, Ayina Afraimu of Falu village in Guyuk …

The post Police arrests 5 suspects for killing pregnant woman appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

