Police arrests 8 persons for diverting good worth N23m belonging to Unilever Industries

Men of the Police force has arrested a truck driver of Unilever Industries identified as , Segun Oguma and seven others have been arrested by the police for allegedly diverted N23m worth of goods entrusted to be delivered to a customer in Aba, Abia State. The suspects were arrested by the police while offloading the …

