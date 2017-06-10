Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests Alfa with human head and v**ina in Osun State

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Osun State Police Command arrested a self acclaimed Alfa, identified as  Rasheed Ajibade, who was caught with a fresh female head in Osun State, the Alfa revealed that  he planned to use the head and other body parts of the victims for money ritual after Ramadan ends. Ajibade who said he is an indigene …

The post Police arrests Alfa with human head and v**ina in Osun State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.