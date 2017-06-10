Police arrests Alfa with human head and v**ina in Osun State

The Osun State Police Command arrested a self acclaimed Alfa, identified as Rasheed Ajibade, who was caught with a fresh female head in Osun State, the Alfa revealed that he planned to use the head and other body parts of the victims for money ritual after Ramadan ends. Ajibade who said he is an indigene …

The post Police arrests Alfa with human head and v**ina in Osun State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

