Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests bank customer over N4.1 million theft

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Union Bank of Nigeria has gotten one of its customers identified as  Emeka Chukwuma, 62, by the Ikoyi Division of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing the sum of N4,176,950.65 belonging to the bank which it erroneously transferred into his account. The suspect was arrested on the order of the Divisional Police Officer, …

The post Police arrests bank customer over N4.1 million theft appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.