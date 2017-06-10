Police arrests fake minister for attempting to defraud Seriki of $10000 – Vanguard
Vanguard
Police arrests fake minister for attempting to defraud Seriki of $10000
Vanguard
A member of a notorious fraud syndicate, Prince Momoh Enema, that specialized in defrauding prominent citizens in various parts of the country, using the name of the serving Minister of Interior, Abdulraman, Dambazau, has been arrested by the police in …
