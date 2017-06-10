Police arrests fake minister for attempting to defraud Seriki of $10,000

By Ifeanyi Okolie

A member of a notorious fraud syndicate, Prince Momoh Enema, that specialized in defrauding prominent citizens in various parts of the country, using the name of the serving Minister of Interior, Abdulraman, Dambazau, has been arrested by the police in Abuja.

Vanguard gathered that the 40-year-old suspect, who is a native of Olamaboro Local Government Area, Kogi State, is currently being interrogated by operatives of the Inspector -General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT. He was arrested recently, after he and members of his syndicate, pretended to be the Minister of Interior and his Chief of Staff and attempted to defraud the sum of $ 10,000 from the Seriki of Gwandabawa area of Sokoto State through phony contract deal.

Reward for support

It was learned that, the leader of the syndicate, who is currently on the run and was identified as Dr. Usman, had on April 2017, contacted the Seriki, and identified himself as General Abdulraman Dambazau, the current Minister of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was said to have informed the Seriki that President Mohammdu Buhari has decided to reward the Seriki and his people at Gwadanbwa Sokoto State for their support during the 2015 elections and he has decided to employ 20 natives of Gwadanbawa into the Nigeria Police Force and the Customs Service.

He was also said to have instructed the Seriki to send the names and curriculum vitae of the 20 persons through the office of the Chief of Staff to the Minister of Interior and the sum of N45,000 on each applicant, an amount he said would be used in procuring training kits for the applicants. The Seriki, was said to have, unsuspectingly, sent 20 names, CVs and the said sum of N1million through the said chief of staff to the Minister and a date was given to him for the applicants to commence training.

Contract deal

Vanguard gathered further that few weeks later, the fake minister called the Seriki and informed him that the Ministry of Interior was about issuing contracts for the supply of equipment to the Nigeria Police Force, Customs Service and other paramilitaries under the Ministry, worth N3billion. The fake minister then asked the Seriki to send him his company’s profile and the sum of $10,000 to the Personnel Assistant to the Minister.

The Seriki, reportedly became curious and decided to conduct a proper check before committing an amount as huge as $10,000. He was said to have contacted a member of the Federal House of Representative representing his constituency, Hon. Abdulahi Balarabe Salame, and urged him to verify from General Dambazau, if he had made any contacts with him and if he’s truly demanding the said sum for contracts.

Raw deal

After speaking and confirming that the Seriki has been dealing with fraudsters, Hon. Abdulahi urged the Seriki to play along and they agreed to lure the fake Minister to a location in Abuja where he would be arrested. The Seriki, then called the fake minister and informed him that he was ready to pay for the contract and he also has a copy of his company’s profile with him. The fake Minister then told him that he would be sending his personal assistant to pick the money and the documents, but when the said PA got to the location he was arrested by the police.

Suspect opens up

When Vanguard interviewed the suspect, he denied being a member of the syndicate but confessed that he met Dr. Usman, the fake Minister at the Millennium Development Goal, MDG’S, office located at Presidential Villa, Abuja, during a contract biding section in 2014. The suspect who claims to be the leader of Igala Young Empowerment Initiative and married with two children opened up: “When I met Dr Usman, he told me that he usually get contracts from the Federal Government and sells those he could not execute and he also buys from people who want to sell theirs. I reside in Abuja with my family and I have a farm in Nassarawa State. I didn’t know that he was a fraudster until I was arrested.

He normally sends me on errand after which he will give me money. On the day I was arrested, he called me and we met at Area 11, Abuja and we drove in his car to a Total petrol station close to the Police Force Headquarters. He asked me to go into the petrol station that someone would give me a parcel. When I entered the filling station, I saw a big man, he asked if I am the PA to the minister and I said yes and we shook hands and I was arrested by the police.

He drove out of the place immediately I was arrested. I told the people who arrested me that I wasn’t aware of what was happening; that I was only sent on errand and they didn’t listen. They took me to General Dambazua’s office and he advised me to assist the police in arresting Dr Usman and they will allow me go home,” he narrated.

