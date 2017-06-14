Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests herbalist in possession of human skull

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

A 45 year-old man identified as Lucien Tosume, who is suspected to be a ritualist has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, for possessing a human skull. Tosume was arrested last week following an intelligence report in Iraye village in Sagamu Local Council of Ogun State. According to spokesman of the Lagos State …

Hello. Add your message here.