Police arrests man for sexually assaulting 3 underage girls

The Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested a 27 year-old identified as Ibrahim Usabatu , for sexually abusing three under-age girls in Tudun Abu area of Lafia LGA of the state. According to investigation, it was revealed that the suspect, a herbalist, slept in a mosque before he was accommodated by his victims’ family in …

