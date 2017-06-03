Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests man with pistol at LG polls in Bayelsa

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

A man identified as, Kuma Tyosaar, has been arrested by the Benue Police Command on Saturday after he was found with a pistol, in Konshisha Local Government Area. Mr Bashir Makama, the Commissioner of Police, who confirmed the arrest, however, said that the incident had nothing to do with the ongoing local government polls in the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

