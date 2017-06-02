Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests suspected solar vandals in Abuja

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested two suspected solar panel vandals operating within the Abuja metropolis. Solomon Kwaghmgulum, 34 and Mohammed Haruna, 30, were arrested at about 9pm on Thursday along AYA bridge, Abacha Road. The police said their anti-car theft team received a tip-off from a member of the public that the …

The post Police arrests suspected solar vandals in Abuja appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.