Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests three persons for destroying neighbour’s property

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Police have arrested and arraigned three suspects identified as – Kalu Okoroafor, Elele Sylvia, Moyosore Ettu– have been brought before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court, Lagos State, for allegedly destroying property estimated at N1.5m. The defendants were arraigned on three counts bordering on wilful damage of two shops and a fence on Omole Phase II …

The post Police arrests three persons for destroying neighbour’s property appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.