Police bans Dino Melaye, others from holding unapproved rally in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command on Wednesday announced an indefinite ban on rally, public procession and demonstration in all parts of the state. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Wilson Inalegwu, who made the announcement in Lokoja during a meeting with area commanders, divisional police officers and senior police personnel said the ban takes immediate […]

Police bans Dino Melaye, others from holding unapproved rally in Kogi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

