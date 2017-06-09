Police battle kidnappers for abducted 5 siblings in Delta

By Emma Amaize

ASABA— FIVE siblings were, Wednesday, abducted by kidnappers at Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

However, operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad, SAKCCS, Delta State Police Command, went after them and rescued the children at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

This is just as the SAKCCS men also apprehended a notorious kidnapper that had been on the watch list of the police— 29-year-old Tanko, alias Yakubu Mopol, from Langtang town, Plateau State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who spoke to Vanguard on the kidnap and rescue of the children, said: “The rescued kids have been re-united with their parents and we are combing the bushes for possible arrest of the fleeing criminals.

“At about 7:25a.m, Eagle Net Squad received a distress call that one Mrs. Mariam Ofili was accosted with her five children at the gate of her residence at Osubi area of Warri by, four armed men while returning from church.

“While the woman escaped for safety, her five kids were abducted by the criminals, who whisked them away in her golden-coloured Lexus Jeep, RX 330 model, with number plates MIMI 1.

“After a chase by a team led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the abducted kids were later abandoned and rescued.

“The hoodlums were then chased up to Ozoro area, where they later abandoned the victim’s Jeep and ran into a nearby bush.”

Ibrahim revealed that the police also recovered a Delta State commercial tricycle without number plates, which was used by the hoodlums.

Speaking on the arrest of the wanted kidnapper, he said that SAKCCS detectives, acting on intelligence, swooped on Hausa Market, along Benin-Asaba Expressway, opposite Maryam Babaginda Junction, where Tanko was nabbed.

He added: “He belongs to the deadly kidnap syndicate headed by one Tola, a dismissed military personnel, earlier arrested. The syndicate specialise in the kidnap of mostly female victims.

“He confessed to series of kidnap in Asaba and environs along with some named cohorts and investigation is ongoing.”

The post Police battle kidnappers for abducted 5 siblings in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

