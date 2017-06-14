Police Beats Up School Children Blantyre For Protesting

Malawi police on Wednesday were heavy-handed on protesting learners in primary school beating up the schoolchildren mercilessly who were on the streets demonstrating against the nationwide strike by their teachers.

The protests have entered a third day in Blantyre with pupils from Kachanga primary School in Chileka blocking the road to Chileka airport and smashing some vehicles.

Despite beating the protesting learners, police arrested three who were taken to Chileka Police Station where they are being kept.

Chileka police spokesperson Grace Mwale confirmed the arrest of the schoolchildren.

In a statement released Wednesday, national police spokesperson James Kadadzera condemned “shameful act” by the learners and urged them to follow proper procedures to present their grievances

He strongly warned protestors from taking the law into their own hands as solution to have their voices heard.

He further said police believe some criminals took advantage of the rioting pupils to steal from unsuspecting passers-by.

“We believe rogues hiding behind the pupils blocked the roads, stoned motorists, interrupted traffic flow, demanded money from motorists, which are all illegal and criminal acts.”