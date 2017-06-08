Police Begins Manhunt For Groups That Threatened Igbo People Out Of Northern Nigeria

Following a directive by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, the police in the State said a manhunt has been launched for the signatories to the statement.

The manhunt, according to the police, is backed by the order given by the Kaduna State government to have them arrested.

Speaking on the directive, the Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Moshood Jimoh stated that every Nigerian has a right to live anywhere in the country as enshrined in the constitution.

He said: “Kaduna state government has reacted promptly to the issue. We are also using this opportunity to warn anybody that wants to foment trouble to beware because we will deal decisively with such group or persons.”

A coalition of Northern groups, including the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, had on Tuesday, gave all Igbos residing in the 19 states of the North a three-month ultimatum to quit or be forced out after the expiration of the October 1, 2017, deadline.

It also directed all Northerners in the South-East to get prepared to come back home.

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, in a statement, expressed regret over the outburst of the Arewa youths.

The statement signed by Chukwudi Ibegbu, national deputy publicity secretary said, “this invidious act has no doubt sent shock wave over the country.

Also lending voice on the matter, the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, urged Ndigbo all over the North to remain calm but vigilant.”

Ohanaeze expressed hope that Nigerian security agencies will do the needful by protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians in general and Ndigbo in particular in the North in view of the threats.

Nwodo said he would not react to the statement made by the Northern youths until the northern elders speak on the matter.

“I will not react to a statement made by the Northern youth. I will not. If their fathers speak, then I will summon my executive and we deliberate on it. Thereafter, I will speak. It is our hope that the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum and the Northern Elders Forum will also rise to the challenges of the moment,” he said.

