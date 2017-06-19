Police confirms 17 dead, others injured in Borno five female suicide attacks

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

The Borno state Police Command had confirmed 17 people including five female suicide bombers dead with several others injured in a multiple attacks which took place in Kofa Community of Maiduguri metropolis.

Kofa is an outskirt and about 5 kilometres drive from University of Maiduguri which had witnessed series of attacks recently..

In a press statement, Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuki on Monday said “yesterday Sunday 18/6/2017, at about 2030hrs, five female suicide bombers detonated IED strapped to their bodies in Kofa community, which is about 8km from maiduguri town and situated along Maiduguri- Konduga road. The first suicide bomber, detonated near a mosque, killing seven persons.

“The second detonated in a house killing five persons. While two other suicide bombers detonated within the same vicinity, killing themselves only.

“A total of seventeen persons including the five suicide bombers died, while eleven persons sustained injuries and were rushed to UMTH. EOD team were mobilized to the scene and normalcy has since been restored”. Isuku stated.

The suicide bomb attacks took place near a camp for those made homeless by Boko Haram violence in northeast Nigeria, emergency services said on Monday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the attacks took place at about 8:45 pm (1945 GMT) on Sunday close to the Dalori camp at Kofa village, near the Borno state capital Maiduguri.

NEMA northeast region spokesman Abdulkadir Ibrahim said two female suicide bombers tried to get into the camp but were thwarted by security personnel.

“Two other female suicide bombers also detonated their explosives at the adjoining Dalori Kofa village, where they killed 16 people,” he added in a statement.

Earlier tolls given by local people said at least 12 or 13 people had been killed but Abdulkadir said three of those injured and taken to hospital had since died.

“The 16 does not include the bombers,” he told AFP.

Dalori is about 10 kilometres (six miles) southeast of Maiduguri and is one of the largest camps for internally displaced people (IDP) in the remote region.

Boko Haram has previously tried to target the camp: at least 85 people were killed in January last year when insurgents rampaged through communities near Dalori.

Residents were shot and their homes burned down while female suicide bombers blew themselves up among the crowds of people fleeing the violence.

The latest attack is the most deadly in Nigeria since June 8, when 11 people were killed in a rare combined gun and suicide attack in the Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri.

Boko Haram has repeatedly targeted the strategic city, particularly its outlying communities, IDP camps and the city’s university.

The bombings and sporadic hit-and-run attacks underline the threat still posed by the jihadists, despite claims from the authorities they are a spent force.

Gunmen killed eight members of a civilian militia force assisting the military on June 11 in the Konduga area, which is on the same road as the Dalori camp.

At least 20,000 people have been killed in the conflict since 2009 and more than 2.6 million made homeless, many of whom are facing severe food shortages or starvation

The post Police confirms 17 dead, others injured in Borno five female suicide attacks appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

