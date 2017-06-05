Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police discovers the hideout of abductors of Igbonla Model College Pupils

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Eleven days after the abduction of six pupils of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, there are reports that the pupils are been held up in a creek in Ogun State. Although the exact location was not disclosed, PUNCH Metro learnt from a competent source that the den shared borders with Epe and Ibeju-Lekki, …

The post Police discovers the hideout of abductors of Igbonla Model College Pupils appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.