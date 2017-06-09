Pages Navigation Menu

Police dismiss reports of mass kidnapping along Abuja-Kaduna highway

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

The Kaduna State Police command, on Friday denied reports in some section of the media that  20 people were kidnapped on Wednesday along Abuja-Kaduna express way. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh, said this at  a news conference in Kaduna. “The Command wishes to state that, there was no report of such incident and the story is entirely a fabricated falsehood intended to create fear in the minds of citizens.

