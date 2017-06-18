Police dispel reports of truck-load of arms, ammunition covered with yams in Nnewi

The Anambra Police Command has described as ‘untrue’ reports of the discovery of arms and ammunition in an articulated vehicle that conveyed yam tubers into Nnewi on June 12.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Sam Okaula, told newsmen on Sunday in Awka that nothing of the sort occurred.

“What actually happened was that on June 12, a member of vigilance operative went to a pit somewhere in Uruagu, Nnewi, and dug out two rusted old magazines and few ammunition.

“The vigilante operative drew the attention of the President-General of the community, Mr. Charles Nwonye, who ultimately informed the police and I directed the officer in charge of SARS, Awkuzu to recover the items.

“We are surprised that a senseless story is making the round that large cache of ammunition was discovered in a lorry that conveyed yam tubers into the community to cause mayhem.

“There is nothing of the sort that happened in this command. It is falsehood at its height and we begin to wonder who is peddling this type of senseless rumour,” the police boss said.

Okaula also said no one was apprehended as speculated in the rumoured story of arms smuggling, describing it as “false in its entirety.”

He urged the public, especially those residing in Nnewi, to go about their lawful duty and report information that may lead to the arrest of criminals rather than create tension with false reports.

Corroborating Okaula, Mr. Charles Nwonye, the President-General of Uruagu, said the local security operatives reported that two magazines and ammunition were recovered from where they were buried in the community.

According to him, the items were recovered near a cave after a scavenger brought the information to the security operative and we contacted the police to investigate the matter.

Nwonye, who was present when Okaula spoke with newsmen, also wondered why people would escalate the discovery into saying it was arms smuggle to destabilise the community.

“I don’t know where they got the story because there was no scene of a truck where yam was off-loaded and arms were discovered,” the community leader added.

Mr Chibueze Okonkwo, the Vigilante Commander at Uruagu, said the media reports were false and that the discovery was nothing to cause tension in the community and the state at large.

Recall that the rumour making the rounds had it that a truck that conveyed yam arrived Nnewi market on the faithful day, unknown to people that a cache of arms and ammunition was laid as a bed at the base of the truck while some yam tubers were used to cover the weapons.

The rumour went ahead to claim that while some Igbo offloaders came to offload the yams, the Housa offloaders refused, saying they needed no Igbo man to join in offloading the yams. It also claimed that some market leaders who saw this as abnormal decided that some Igbo offloaders must join them and that it was when the off-loading was ongoing that the cache of ammunition and arms were discovered.

The report also claimed that the police swiftly impounded the weapons.

