Police fire tear gas at protesters in restive Moroccan city – Vanguard

Police fire tear gas at protesters in restive Moroccan city
Police fired tear gas as clashes erupted Thursday between them and demonstrators in the Moroccan city of Al-Hoceima, epicentre of a protest movement that has shaken the northern region for months. The tear gas was fired as dozens of young people threw …
