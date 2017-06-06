Pages Navigation Menu

‘Police forced me to confess’, says man who killed girlfriend’s sister in Jos

A suspect, Stephen Luka, who is standing trial for brutalising his ex-girlfriend and killing her sister, has told a Jos High Court that the police tortured him to obtain his confessional statement. Giving evidence in a trial-within-trial on Tuesday in Jos, Luka rebutted the charges and showed the court scars he sustained during the torture […]

