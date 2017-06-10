Police hunt MP Savula to stop demos on Mumias Sugar official’s killing – The Star, Kenya
Police hunt MP Savula to stop demos on Mumias Sugar official's killing
The Star, Kenya
Lugari MP Ayub Savula addresses the press in Eldoret over planned demonstrations by farmers in Mumias, June 10, 2017. /MATHEWS NDANYI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Police are looking for Lugari MP Ayub Savula to arrest him over …
