Police in A-Ibom moves to forestall herdsmen, farmers clash

By Chioma Onuegbu & Dennis Uduma

Uyo—Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, Mr. Don Awunah, has said that his command has taken proactive measures to forestall any clash between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Awunah, who expressed concern over the sudden eruption of rancour between herdsmen and farmers in most communities across the country, said that the police will do everything possible to ensure that the state did not experience any clash between herdsmen and farmers.

Awunah, who was responding to questions from newsmen, yesterday, on the escalating herdsmen attacks and killings in some South- South states in recent times, urged Akwa Ibom citizens and residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

He said: “The issue has become a national phenomenon. It has also become an international phenomenon, so we will not wait for that to occur here. That is why we have taken proactive steps to forestall any occurrence in this state. So, as far as Akwa Ibom is concerned, the relationship between farmers and herdsmen is quite cordial.

“At the state and divisional levels, we have what we call Conflict Resolution Committee. This is made up of the community, the police, stakeholders, farmers and herdsmen. The question now is, why this sudden eruption of acrimony and insensitivity? We have put measures in place to tackle head-long all forms of crime.

“And I want to say this with all sense of sincerity, that in the crime index of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom ranks the lowest. It appears that after the analysis we did, most of the crimes that occur in the state stem from cultism. We discovered about 40 cult groups existing in the state and of course in any society made up of human beings, there must be crime and we are committed in our crime fighting,” he added.

The post Police in A-Ibom moves to forestall herdsmen, farmers clash appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

