Police in Enugu arrest car-snatching, robbery suspect

The Police in Enugu State say they have arrested a car-snatching and robbery suspect alleged to have been operating in Enugu and Benue states  for many years.

Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspect was apprehended on June 18 at about 8:30 in the morning at Obolloafor in Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

Amaraizu added that the suspect was arrested by police operatives of the Safer Highways Unit while on patrol.

According to the spokesman, the suspect has identified himself as Solomon Aondo from Katsina Ala in Benue, but is residing in Markurdi.

“The suspect was nabbed following intelligence gathered about his and his gang members’ nefarious activities ranging from allegedly dispossessing the owner of a Toyota Highlander jeep of his property at gunpoint in his compound located at High level quarters Markurdi on June 18 by 3a.m.

“It was gathered that the suspect later dropped off some his gang members and started heading down towards Enugu before the operatives,  acting on the intelligence, nabbed him.’’

Amaraizu further said the suspect had since been helping police operatives in their preliminary investigations in relation to his gang’s activities.

He also said a green-coloured Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number GBG 44 AA, was  recovered from him.

 

