Police inspector arrested while transporting 49 bags of Indian hemp in Lagos

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Police Inspector, Bola Adigun, has been brought before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court, Lagos over alleged hard drug trafficking. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, slammed a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, drug trafficking and willfully obstructing security agents from carrying out their official duties on the inspector. The prosecution […]

