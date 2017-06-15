Pages Navigation Menu

Police inspector r*pes 15 year-old girl, gets dismissed from service (Read full story here)

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

The Nigeria Police have dismissed Inspector Joseph Etuk, who was attached to Mkpat Enin Police Division, Akwa Ibom State, over the r*pe of a 15-year-old girl. According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chukwu Ikechukwu, said on Thursday that he had it from good authority that Etuk was dismissed in April 2017. He said, …

