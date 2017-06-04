Pages Navigation Menu

Police issue hotline for reporting torture

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

THIS WEEK: As the uproar over torture in the country rages on, Police have issued a hotline where citizens can report any incident of torture being perpetrated by police on civilians.

Those who witness torture can call 112. During a briefing at Police headquarters in Naguru, spokesperson Asan Kasingye said police was concerned about its persistent position as number one on those who commit torture.

He said the police was embarking on a campaign to eradicate human rights violations by the forces to make police achieve its constitutional mandate without abusing people’s rights.

