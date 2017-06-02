Police kill 8 kidnappers, nab 21 in Delta

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—THE Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, said police have killed eight suspected kidnappers, apprehended 21 and rescued seven victims without payment of ransom in the last three weeks.

Speaking to Vanguard in Asaba, Ibrahim said five kidnappers were shot dead by Police while trying to escape after other members of the kidnap syndicate laid ambush for a police team within Ebrumede/Ughelli area.

He said in another operation, operatives of the State Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, SAKCCS, arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin, called Awilo, who is on the wanted list of Delta and Edo commands, and seven members of his gang.

The post Police kill 8 kidnappers, nab 21 in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

